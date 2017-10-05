Radhe Maa Gets VIP Treatment, SHO's Chair in Delhi Police Station

In a shocking display of sycophancy, the Station House Officer of a police station in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar was seen vacating his chair for self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa.In a photo that emerged from the meeting, Radhe Maa is seen sitting on the SHO’s chair while the senior policeman and other station staff are seen standing with folded hands.The VIP treatment was accorded to the controversial godwoman when she visited the police station in connection with a dowry case wherein a 32-year-old woman alleged that her husband’s family harassed her on Radhe Maa’s orders.Radhe Maa, whose real name is Sukhwinder Kaur, hails from Mukerian town of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. The godwoman, known for loud make-up and red attire, also faces cases for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.The Punjab and Haryana High Court had last month issued a notice against the SSP of Punjab’s Kapurthala district, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to act on a complaint against Radhe Maa.Phagwara-based Surinder Mittal had lodged a complaint against Radhe Maa, seeking registration of a case against her in 2015 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, threatening and other offences under the IPC. The complainant had also objected to the use of ‘maa’ in the godwoman’s name.