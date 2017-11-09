Raghuram Rajan Not Interested in AAP's Rajya Sabha Offer, To Continue With Academics

Day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) insiders revealed that they have approached former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan offering him a Rajya Sabha seat, Rajan himself clarified to say that he is more interested in continuing with his academic job.According to a Moneycontrol report, Rajan has said that he has no plans to leave his full-time job in academics.The Moneycontrol report said that speaking on behalf of Rajan, the communications department of the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business said, "While Professor Rajan is engaged in a variety of educational activities in India, he has no plans to leave his full-time academic job at the University of Chicago."AAP leaders on Wednesday said that after an informal party meeting, it was decided that the party won’t field its own candidates and would rather nominate distinguished members of the society.Rajan's name was also discussed at this informal meeting of the top party leaders and an official mail was sent to Rajan.Rajan was not given an extension by the Modi government last year and returned to academics. In the past, he has aired his reservations about the note ban.The three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi will fall vacant early next year. With its brute majority of 66 in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, a victory looks certain.An AAP MLA on the condition of anonymity told News18: “We met Arvind Kejriwal last month and said that if the party gives the Rajya Sabha ticket to Kumar Vishwas then the image of the party would not be perceived positively. They should pick an economist because if in the future we decide to go national, then AAP would be a party who knows what it is talking about. So the party is mulling speaking to Raghuram Rajan and sending him to Rajya Sabha.”