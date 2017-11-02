Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Rae Bareli, To Meet NTPC Blast Victims' Families Soon

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has reached Rae Bareli, a day after about 25 workers perished at NTPC's Unchahar plant on Wednesday night. He is meeting the victims’ kin at the pocket borough of Congress, which is Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency.At least 25 people were killed and nearly 100 injured when a massive explosion ripped a boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant in Rae Bareli on Wednesday.According to initial reports, the accident happened after the steam pipe of the boiler plant burst open.Gandhi took a break from his ongoing 'Navsarjan Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat to visit the families of victims and the blast site.Right after the accident Gandhi had tweeted: "Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli on tomorrow morning. Will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon.”Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday began his three-day campaign tour of south Gujarat, where Assembly poll will be held in December.Sonia Gandhi too in her condolence message said she wanted to be with the families of the victims to share their pain in this hour of grief, but could not do so due to her indisposition.According to initial reports, about 150 workers were present inside the plant when the accident took place.The project site where the blast happened produces 500 MW of electricity.