Rahul Gandhi LIVE: BJP Retorts After Congress Scion's US Speech

ON DYNASTY POLITICS: Most of the country runs like this. That's how India works. Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh (Yadav), (MK) Stalin and even (actor) Abhishek Bachchan are dynasts. Even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal's son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast, so don't go just after me | ON TROLLS: There is a BJP machine with about a thousand guys sitting on computers. They basically tell you things about me. They tell you I am reluctant, I am stupid; they tell you all these things. This operation is run by the gentlemen who runs our country.
A look at Rahul Gandhi’s top quotes at the event (3/4) — ON KASHMIR: For nine years, I worked behind the scenes with (then) PM Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and a large number of people. We worked silently on J&K. When we started, terrorism was rampant in Kashmir, when we finished there was peace, we had broken the back of terrorism. By 2013, we basically broke the back of terror. I hugged PM Manmohan Singh and told him it was one of the biggest achievements | ON DEMONETISATION: The decision of demonetisation was taken without consulting either the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) or Parliament, resulting in severe damage across sectors.
A look at Rahul Gandhi’s top quotes at the event (2/4) — ON MODI GOVT: The Narendra Modi government is clamping down on RTI which was kept transparent during our rule… He is my PM too. He is a good communicator, but he doesn’t listen to the people he works with. Many MPs and BJP members have told me that he doesn’t listen | ON INDIRA AND RAJIV: I lost my grandmother and father to violence. I used to play with the bodyguards who killed my grandmother. If I don’t understand violence, who will? The idea of non-violence is under attack today, yet it is the only idea which can take humanity forward.
A look at Rahul Gandhi’s top quotes at the event (1/4) — ON 2019 RUN: Around 2012, a certain arrogance crept into the Congress and they stopped having conversations with the people… I am ready to take charge in 2019 | ON POLITICS OF HATE: The politics of polarization is very dangerous. Hatred, anger and violence can destroy us. Liberal journalists are being shot. People are being lynched, Dalits are being killed over suspicions of carrying beef, Muslims are killed over suspicions of eating beef, all this is new in India.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi address at the University of California, Berkeley on the subject 'India at 70 - Reflections on the Path Forward' was underway at the time of writing this report.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra reacted to the speech and said that it was the Congress leader's 'frustration' that was speaking. "Astonishing that Congress VP, Rahul Gandhi goes to US and slams his own Country,India ..It's frustration of Rahul speaking..Deplorable! (sic)" Patra tweeted. When Omar Abdullah questioned Patra on Twitter saying, "Sambit ji would you care to share exact quotes where Rahul 'slams his own country'. It will be most helpful since some of us can't find any.(sic)." Patra replied saying, "Omar ji with due respect one example is – When RG says that India is a country of dynasts. 'India works like this'. I believe this is demeaning!"
Taking on the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, Rahul said the Prime Minister had clamped down on RTI Act which was much more transparent during Congress rule. Speaking about demonetisation, the Congress vice-president lashed out at the Modi government saying the decision of demonetisation was taken without consulting either the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) or the Parliament, resulting in severe damage across sectors. Continuing with his criticism over demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the fact that the decision has done no good to the nation; millions of jobs were lost.
Rahul Gandhi is on a two-week trip to the US. His address at the University of California, Berkeley on the subject 'India at 70 — Reflections on the Path Forward' was the first stop in the visit. In the coming days, he is expected to meet US politicians with whom he will discuss policy and bilateral issues.
Recalling the assassinations of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress leader said no one understands violence better than him. “I lost my grandmother and father to violence. If I don’t understand violence, who will? The idea of non-violence is under attack today, yet it is the only idea which can take humanity forward,” Rahul Gandhi said. “Hatred, anger and violence can destroy us. The politics of polarisation is very dangerous,” he said.
The Congress leader also conceded that his party may have become susceptible to “arrogance” in 2012, two years before it lost power at the Centre to the BJP. “Around 2012, a certain arrogance crept into the Congress and they stopped having conversations with the people,” he said. More importantly, the Congress leader said he was ready to take charge of the party in 2019 when the next Lok Sabha elections will be held.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi while addressing the University of California, Berkeley on the subject 'India at 70 — Reflections on the Path Forward', sought to deflect criticism of dynastic politics at an event at the University of California in Berkeley. “Most of the country runs like this. That’s how India works. Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh (Yadav), (MK) Stalin and even (actor) Abhishek Bachchan are dynasts. Even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast, so don’t go just after me,” Rahul said at the event.
