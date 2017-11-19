The decks have been cleared for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to be elevated as the next party chief, as the Congress Working Committee will meet on Monday to approve the schedule for the party president's election.Party sources told PTI the CWC will meet at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence at 10:30 am on Monday.Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources added.Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same.Sources have also indicated that the election process was likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly elections, which starts on December 9.Party leaders say though it was not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.The party's organisational election has to be completed before December 31. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.(With PTI Inputs)