Rahul Gandhi’s 'Big Hug' to 107-year-old Who Wanted to Meet Him on Birthday

Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. https://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017

And as if this was not enough @OfficeOfRG Mr.Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her . Each one of them matter. https://t.co/ftvZ1pmhsJ — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

In a heart-warming incident, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Monday to send across a ‘big hug’ to a woman, wished her a happy birthday and a merry Christmas.Gandhi’s virtual hug and wishes came hours after a Twitter user Dipali Sikand posted a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake on her 107th birthday. "Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers....He's handsome !" she captioned it.What, however, she didn’t expect was for Gandhi to acknowledge it and send her his wishes. From his official Twitter handle, the Congress president tweeted, "Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul."Well, that wasn’t the end of it all. Sikand took to the social media site an hour ago to tell the world that Gandhi had spoken to her grandmother too.:And as if this was not enough @OfficeOfRG Mr.Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her . Each one of them matter,” she wrote.This is probably the first time that Gandhi has had a one-on-one Twitter conversation with someone. While the Congress chief has acknowledged all important days, including anniversaries of veteran leaders, freedom fighters, festivals and has also expressed concern over incidents whenever necessary, this is the first time that he has interacted with a follower on Twitter. Will we see a more interactive social media feed in the times to come? Watch this space for more!