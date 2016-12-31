Rahul Gandhi to Travel For a Few Days, Wishes Everyone Happy New Year

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wished everyone a Happy New Year and announced that he will be travelling for the next few days.

“I will be traveling for the next few days. Happy New Year to everyone, wishing you and your loved ones success & happiness in this coming year,” he tweeted.

Since November 8, the day PM Modi in an address to the nation declared the old 500 and 1000-rupee notes as illegal tender, Rahul Gandhi has waged a verbal war against the demonetisation drive and termed it anti-poor and badly executed.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had demanded the weekly cash withdrawal limit be withdrawn with immediate effect.

"Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go," Rahul had tweeted.

In another picture tweeted by Congress Vice President, he demanded PM Modi compensate the loss suffered due to demonetisation.

Rahul further demanded that the Centre give a compensation of Rs 25,000 to below poverty line families.