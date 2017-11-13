Rahul Gandhi Uses This 1978 Song to Mock the Smog

सीने में जलन, आँखों में तूफ़ान सा क्यों है



इस शहर में हर शख़्स परेशान सा क्यों है?



क्या बताएँगे साहेब, सब जानकर अंजान क्यों हैं? https://t.co/XZLqsWD0CO — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 13, 2017

Delhi continues to reel under smog and air pollution and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has found a funny way to question the authorities.The Congress scion tweeted a song from the 1978 Hindi film Gaman on Monday, tagging a news report on the lethal effects of air pollution in the country.The tweet is the latest in a series of funny posts Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle @OfficeofRG has made to take on the BJP.Monday’s post seemed to be aimed at the AAP-led Delhi government which has come under fire over the rising pollution levels. It was rapped by the National Green Tribunal last week for allowing exemptions to women and two-wheelers in the proposed return of the odd-even car rationing plan. The government called off the plan, which was to come into effect on Monday, saying it would approach the NGT against the ban on exemptions.After a brief let-up, pollution levels skyrocketed in Delhi late on Sunday with the air quality becoming hazardous, which environmental agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people.Meanwhile, schools in the national capital reopened on Monday after a five-day break announced by the Delhi government in view of the alarming air pollution levels. Gurgaon, in the National Capital Region region, however, announced that the schools will remain closed.