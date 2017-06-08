Rahul Gandhi’s Motorcycle Diaries From MP, Without Number Plate

New Delhi: It was an action-packed day for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The opposition leader spent the entire day being chased, first by acolytes as he tried to slip from Rajasthan into Madhya Pradesh, then by policemen, and then by reporters, following closely in the third spot. At some point, we are told, angry bumblebees too joined the chase.

It was sometime during early afternoon in Neemuch. Rahul Gandhi, having abandoned his motorcycle, was running wildly in the fields, followed by policemen and camera-wielding reporters. Just then somebody threw a stone at a bee-hive. We are not sure why. But this increased the tempo of the action quite a bit.

Since we don’t have the video of this action, allow us to present to you the next best thing. Rahul Gandhi making his grand entry into Madhya Pradesh.

We admit that the entry isn’t the most awe-inspiring but we promise you there are some very interesting moments. Like the one in which you find that the motorcycle on which he was riding sandwiched between a supporter and a security guard, had instead of the registration number, two words etched on the number plate – ‘Shri Ram’.