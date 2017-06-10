Rahul Mocks CM Chouhan's Fast, Blasts BJP Over Farmer Crisis in MP

New Delhi: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is sitting on an indefinite fast to end the farmers' crisis in the state.

A photo shared by Rahul on Twitter shows Shivraj Singh Chouhan in one-half, while the other half appears to show two policemen attacking an elderly woman. Rahul captioned this photograph: "BJP spreading love."

BJP spreading love pic.twitter.com/0EhOjom740 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 10, 2017

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has come under fire over the ensuing farmer crisis and ever-spiralling protests. Six farmers were killed in police firing on Wednesday, inviting flak to the government from all quarters.

BJP and the chief minister have alleged that "anti-social elements", backed by the Congress party, have contributed towards aggravating the crisis further.

Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to enter the state by the administration keeping the disturbance in mind. The Congress Vice-President used every trick in the book to sneak into the state on a motorbike.

Chouhan had on Friday announced that he was ready to talk to farmers to reach a peaceful end to the crisis. However, the Congress had attacked the CM saying Chouhan’s comments were too late and he should resign claiming responsibility for the situation. “The Chief Minister broke his silence after a week of violence. He should resign to maintain law and order in the state,” said Congress leader JP Dhanopiya.

Chouhan is sitting on a fast for “restoration of peace” at the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal where he has invited agitating farmers for talks. The killing of six farmers in police firing in the state’s Mandsaur district has fuelled protests for higher minimum support prices and loan waivers in several other states.