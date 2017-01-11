Rahul Takes 'Mitron' Jibe at PM Modi, Accuses BJP of Spreading Fear

New Delhi: Mounting criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that PM Modi was dreaming when he thought he could make India a cashless economy.

Rahul, while taking a dig at PM Modi, uttered 'Mitron' -- a term PM uses often in his addresses -- to a cheering audience at Talkatora stadium.

"Congress workers must go to villages and tell people how BJP and RSS are destroying the country by spreading fear and hatred, he said, adding, "BJP thinks that they can rule this country with fear and hatred... but we will defeat and remove them.”

In his scathing criticism of Modi government, Rahul took potshots at BJP leaders Janardhan Reddy and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, alleging they spent crores on their daughters' weddings even as the common man suffered severely under cash crunch.

Implying some people were in the know of the demonetisation move, Rahul said: "Bengal BJP was depositing money in banks before PM's demonetisation speech... BJP was investing in properties across the country before demonetisation."

Earlier in the day, Rahul had alleged that after demonetisation PM Modi is hiding behind "home-made economists" like Baba Ramdev and Mohan Bhagwat.

Tearing into PM's various schemes and initiatives, Rahul had said: "The PM can do yoga very well, but have you noticed he cannot do the padmasana (lotus position)? I notice these things. Similarly, when he went with a broom to talk about cleaning up India, did you see how he was holding the broom? Nothing gets cleaned if you hold the broom like that."