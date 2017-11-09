Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2017 Bangalore: 192 Trade Apprentices Post, Apply Before 29th Nov 2017

Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2017 Notification for the appointment of 192 Trade Apprentices has been released by Rail Wheel Factory, Indian Railways, Bangalore.The last date to submit the applications by post is 29th November 2017. The final list of selected trade apprentices is tentatively expected in the third week of December 2017 and the training will commence either in December 2017 or January 2018.1. Fitter - 852. Machinist - 313. Motor Vehicle Mechanic - 084. Turner - 055. CNC Programming-cum-Operator (COE Group) - 236. Electrician - 187. Electronic Mechanic - 221. The monthly stipend for the post of fitter, machinist, mechanic, turner electrician and electronic mechanic will be ₹6841 and ₹6081 for CNC Programming-cum-Operator (COE Group).2. Candidates will not be paid any TA/DA/Transportation/Hostel facilityEligibility Criteria:1. Age Limit – the candidate must fall in the age bracket of 15-24 years as on 29th November 2017. SC/ST candidates have an age relaxation of 5 years for upper limit and 3 years for OBC candidates.2. Academic Qualification differs for various posts therefore candidates must check the educational requirement for the post they are applying for.3. Candidates must possess ITI (NCTVT only) in the relevant trade they are applying for.4. Applicants must be registered with the Employment Exchange in Karnataka.The candidates will be selected on the basis of their percentage of marks in Class 10th or equivalent with minimum 50% aggregate marks.Candidates eligible and interested to apply for the same can follow the instructions below and download the application form.Step 1 – Visit the official website - rwf.indianrailways.gov.inStep 2 – Under News & Announcements, click onNotification for Engagement of Trade Apprentice 2017-18Step 3 – Go through the detailed advertisement and Download the application form on an A4 size paper.Step 4 – Complete the application form with a ball point pen and attach the copies of required documentsStep 5 – Attach a postal order/demand draft drawn in favor of ‘Principal Financial Adviser/Rail Wheel Factory’ (Women applicants and SC/ST/Physically Handicapped candidates exempted)Step 6 – Superscribe the following on your post cover:‘Application for undergoing training under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for the year 2017-18 in Rail Wheel Factory’Step 7 – Send the application to the following address:To, The Chief Personnel Officer, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bangalore - 560064