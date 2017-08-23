Even after the derailment of nine coaches of the Kaifiyat Express in Auraiya, Indian Railway’s electronic charts showed the train running on schedule. In fact, the National Train Enquiry System showed that the train would reach at the right time of 07:05 in Delhi.Screenshots obtained by News18 show that the electronic chart on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), which is a part of the Indian Railways online inquiry system, didn’t reflect the fact that an accident had occurred and that the train had derailed.This added to the confusion of passengers awaiting news of the train and their friends and relatives traveling on board it.At least 70 people were injured when the Kaifiyat Express derailed on Wednesday morning. The train, travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi, collided with a dumper around 3 a.m. between Pata and Achalda railway stations. Railway officials said operations on the Delhi-Howrah route affected due to the accident. Twenty-one trains, including Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani, have been diverted and seven have been cancelled.Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted about the accident saying, "A dumper hit the locomotive of the Kaifiyat Express, resulting in derailment of coaches.""Some passengers have received Injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals. I am personally monitoring situation, rescue operations. Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately," he tweeted.This is the second major train accident in Uttar Pradesh in last four days. On Saturday, 23 passengers died and over 60 sustained injuries when 14 coaches of the Utkal Express, which runs on the Puri Haridwar-Kalinga route, derailed at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.