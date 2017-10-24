Railway Recruitment 2017: RRB Gorakhpur Announces 21 Posts for Sports Quota (Group C); Last Date: Nov 13th 2017

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB), Gorakhpur has announced 21 posts under the Sports Quota (Group C) for Railway Recruitment 2017. The last date to submit the application form for the RRB Gorakhpur Recruitment 2017 is November 13th 2017; however candidates living in remote areas viz Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir etc can submit their application forms on or before November 28th 2017.The selection of candidates for RRB Gorakhpur Railways Recruitment 2017 will be completely based on their performance in trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.1. Athletics (Men): 02 Posts2. Hockey (Women): 02 Posts3. Cricket (Men): 01 Post4. Badminton (Men): 01 Post5. Swimming (Men): 01 Post6. Kabaddi (Men): 02 Posts7. Hand-Ball (Men): 02 Posts8. Hand-Ball (Women): 02 Posts9. Wrestling (Men): 01 Post10. Wrestling (Women): 01 Post11. Weight Lifting (Women): 01 Post12. Basket Ball (Women): 03 Posts13. Volley Ball (Men): 02 PostsCandidates applying for the above posts must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 01-01-2018.The educational qualification varies for different posts according to the grade pay viz:1. For Grade Pay ₹1900-₹2000, candidate should be 10+2 passed2. For Grade Pay ₹2400, candidate should belong to Science Stream i.e Maths or Physics or its equivalent3. For Grade Pay ₹2800, candidate should possess a University Degree or its equivalentThe application forms for RRB Gorakhpur Railways Recruitment 2017 are available at all bookstores. Eligible and interested candidates must fill their applications in the prescribed format along with a recent passport size photograph and relevant certificates. They need to send completed application forms along with examination fee via postal services. The envelope containing the application form must be superscribed as “Sports Quota 2017-18” and must be addressed to the Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, North Eastern Railway, CCM Annexe Building, Railway Road No.14, Gorakhpur (UP) - 273012.Candidates applying for the RRB Gorakhpur Railways Recruitment 2017 sports quota are required to pay an application fee of ₹500, however female applicants and candidates falling under the SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/PwD, Minorities and EBC category need to pay ₹250 only. Candidates need to send an Indian Postal Order (IPO) of the exam fee, drawn in favor of Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, NE Railway, payable at Gorakhpur.