Railways Asks WB Govt to Take Charge of All Ongoing & New Projects
Trains and commuters stand at the railway station. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Kolkata: The Railways has sent a letter to the West Bengal government stating that from now on the state has to take responsibilities for all ongoing and upcoming projects of the suburban system as well as Metro Railway.
According to a highly-placed source at the state secretariat Nabanna, the letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, the Transport Secretary and the Urban Development Secretary, was sent last week from the Railways Works Planning Directorate.
It stated that the Railways, in the last few years had incurred losses of around to Rs 15,000 crore due to delay in projects including Metro Rail projects, which were either delayed or stalled because of various hindrances.
In the letter, the Railways has asked the state government to take responsibilities about removal and rehabilitation of encroaches on its land, feasibility study of any proposed project and so on, the officer said.
It has also proposed the state can utilise funds meant for urban transport projects or can levy different forms of taxes and development fees to releasing project costs, he said.
Incidentally, a couple of months back the Centre had verbally given similar proposals to the state government, which the latter had dismissed, the officer added.
