Railways Hikes Relief from Rs 4 Lakh to Rs 8 Lakh in Case of Death
Representative Image
New Delhi: Enhancing the financial aid in train accident, the government has amended the rules under the Railways Act of 1989 to double up the amount in case of death or physical disability like loss of limbs.
Under the Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Amendment Rules, 2016, the compensation amount of Rs four lakh has been increased to Rs 8 lakh in case of death or loss of hand and foot caused in train accident, an official notification said.
The relief amount will be given by the Railways Claim Tribunal to the kith and kin of the person who dies in the accident. In case the person is seriously injured like loss of hand and foot, then he would also get the same amount of Rs eight lakh as compensation after completion of inquiry process, said a senior Railway Ministry official.
According to the notification, if a person loses his eye sight or becomes absolute deaf due to the train accident, then he would be entitled for Rs eight lakh in compensation.
A person is also eligible for getting the same amount (Rs eight lakh) if he suffers from severe facial disfigurement due to the mishap, the official added.
The notification will come into effect from January, sources said.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us