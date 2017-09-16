Railways to Run Special Durga Puja Trains From September 22

The Railways will run special trains for Durga Puja starting September 22, an official release said on Friday.The northern railway will run the Anand Vihar Terminal- Howrah-Anand Vihar Terminal Suvidha Special Express and Ramnagar-Howrah-Ramnagar weekly puja special trains between September 22 and November 3 to facilitate movement of holiday travellers.The puja this year will be from September 26 and the Railways has decided to run these trains to clear the extra rush of passengers, officials said.They also said Delhi is visited by many tourists from Bengal during the puja holidays who use it as a base to travel to nearby tourist destinations.Similarly, say officials, Ramnagar in Uttarakhand which is barely 40 kms from Jim Corbett National Park and is close to Nainital, is a favourite destination for tourists from Bengal.The Anand Vihar-Howrah train will run from September 26 - September 29. It will stop at Kanpur, Allahabad, Mughal Sarai, Gaya, Dhanbad and Asansol stations en route in both the directions.The Ramnagar-Howrah train will run from September 22- November 3 on Fridays and Sundays.