Raj Babbar Detained En Route to BHU as Campus Clash Becomes Political Fight

Congress leader Raj Babbar was detained on Sunday evening to stop him from going to the Banaras Hindu University as the clashes at the campus turned into a political slugfest. The police has also detained 14 protesting students to quell the unrest, officials said.The protests that started on Saturday night at the BHU campus have also reached Delhi as the Congress youth wing, National Students’ Union of India, launched a protest in solidarity with the students of BHU.A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in lathicharge by the police on Saturday night. Violence had erupted after some students, protesting against an alleged harassment incident of Thursday, wanted to meet the Vice Chancellor at his residence last night, according to police and university sources.NSUI members protest in the Capital on Sunday. (Photo: VJ Niraj/News18)The security guards of the university stopped them and the police was informed, according to the university sources. Police used force to control the situation.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sought a report from Divisional Commissioner as various political parties criticized the government.Leading the condemnation of the police action was Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who slammed the BJP for the lathicharge. “BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU," he tweeted, attaching a video link of the students who alleged that they were beaten up by male policemen at the campus.Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the lathicharge of the students. “The government should resolve the issue by talks, not by lathicharge. It is condemnable. Action should be taken against the guilty,” Akhilesh tweeted.