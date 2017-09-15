Rajamouli's Inputs To Be Taken For Designing Buildings In Amaravati

: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked a British architectural firm to take inputs from well-known Telugu filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli in finalising designs for some key government buildings in upcoming state capital Amaravati.Naidu suggested that Rajamouli, famous for his blockbusters Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion be flown to London in the coming weeks for his inputs to Foster and Partners firm.The Chief Minister will visit the firm in London on October 25 to finalise the designs, during his tour to Britain and United Arab Emirates.The firm on Thursday submitted final models of the buildings for the assembly and the High Court.According to a statement from the chief minister's office, he was happy with the waterfront, the layout and the interior designing of the legislative assembly. He, however, felt the facade can look much better to reflect world-class architecture.The High Court designs too, will be revisited, and the firm will present their next draft in the following weeks, it said.