Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2017 Will be Declared Soon on rajresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10th board exam result in the first week of June.

The Rajasathan Board class 10 exams were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017 and around 10.99 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2017 will be available on their official website rajresults.nic.in



Steps to check the Rajasthan Board BSER 10th Result 2017:

- Log on to website rajresults.nic.in

- Click on the link flashing Secondary Exam 2017 Result

- Enter your Roll No other details in the fields provided

- Click on Submit

- Download the Rajasthan class 10 Board Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The results will be also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com

Students can get the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2017 on Mobile via SMS.

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263

For the academic year 2015-2016, around 9.32 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 92.73%. Last year, the result was declared on 19th June.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) declared the class 12 Arts Result 2017 on 27th May. BSER Class 12 science Result and Commerce Result on May 15th.

For any new notification, the students can check their official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in