Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Results 2017 Declared on rajresults.nic.in

New Delhi:Results of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education’s Class 10 exams were announced on Thursday at 4pm.

The results have been displayed on the official results website of the board, rajresults.nic.in.

More than 12 lakh students attempted the exam this year.

On Wednesday, the RBSE had released the Class 8 results.

Steps to check the Rajasthan Board BSER 10th Result 2017:

- Log on to website rajresults.nic.in

- Click on the link flashing Secondary Exam 2017 Result

- Enter your Roll No other details in the fields provided

- Click on Submit

- Download the Rajasthan Class 10 Board Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The Class 10 results are also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com

Students can get the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2017 on Mobile via SMS as well.

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263

For the academic year 2015-2016, around 9.32 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 92.73%. Last year, the result was declared on June 19.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE declared the results of its Class 12 or senior secondary exams. Results for Science and Commerce stream were declared on May 15 while results for the Arts stream were declared on May 27. The Science and Commerce results were declared by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani in Ajmer.

About 2.34 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Board exam in Science stream and 48,113 candidates appeared for Class 12 Board exam in Commerce stream this year.

For any new notification, the students can check their official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in