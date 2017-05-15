DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Rajasthan Board RBSE Science, Commerce 12th Result 2017 To Be Declared Today
Picture for Representation.
New Delhi: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 12 (Senior Secondary) Science and Commerce results today.
According to Patrika, 2,34, 523 students appeared for Class 12 Science exam while 48,113 students appeared for Commerce exam.
The education minister of the state is expected to make the announcement at 12.15 pm today.
Apart from the official website, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the students will be able to access the class 12 BSER results from alternate portals like examresults.net.
This year, around 8.69 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams which were conducted from March 2 to 25.
Steps to check the results:
Log on to the official website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the link for 'Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Exam 2017
Enter your roll number or name
Click to submit
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take printout of the same for future reference
