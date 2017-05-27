DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Rajasthan Board RBSE Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result Will be Declared Today. Check Your Grades Here
Students, who had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 arts examination can also receive their Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result 2017 notification by sending an SMS to 56263.
Ne Delhi: The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result 2017 will be declared on May 27 anytime after 3 PM. The Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam 2017 result will be available on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)'s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result 2017 was conducted from March 2- March 25, 2017.
The Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2017 will also be available on examresults.net/rajasthan/.
Last year, in 2016, the Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary RBSE Class 12 result was announced on 28th May.
Get your Rajasthan Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result 2017 on SMS
SMS - RESULT
Steps to Check your Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result 2017:
* Log on to the RBSE official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
* Click on RESULTS 2017 EXAMS
* Click on Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2017 Result
* Enter your roll number
* Check your Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result
* Students can also take a printout of the result for future reference
