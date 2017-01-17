Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Act to Control Fees Structure in Schools

Jaipur: Rajasthan Cabinet on Monday approved the rules framed for the Rajasthan Schools (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2016 under which a committee of parents having representations from the school management will decide school fees.

As per the rules, every private school in the state will have to constitute a Parent-Teachers Association.

Five willing parents will be chosen through lottery for a School Level Fee Committee and the committee will also have representation from the school management, Parliamentary Affairs minister Rajendra Rathore said after the meeting.

To address any anomaly in the fee determination, there will be district, division and state-level committees for appeal, he told reporters.

The Cabinet also decided to separately disinvest units 1 and 2 of Kalisindh thermal power plant of 600 MW each and Kalisindh super critical units 3 and 4 of 660 MW each.

Earlier, those units were proposed to be disinvested altogether.

Creation of the post of Prakratik Chikitsa Adhikari for all the 33 Prakratik Chikitsalaya, which were decided to be opened to promote Yoga and naturopathy, were among other decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.