Rajasthan Govt’s Magazine Says Women Must Grind Chakki, Fill Water Pitchers to Stay Fit

The Rajasthan education department has courted controversy by saying that women must grind chakki (stone grinder), fill water pitchers or mop floors in order to stay fit.These suggestions were published in the November issue of the department’s monthly magazine, Shivira (Shiksha Vibhag Rajasthan).The magazine is managed by Rajasthan’s education department, and is meant for school teachers. The objective of the magazine is to create awareness on general issues and education related policies.The current issue has an opening address by the state education minister Vasudev Devnani. He asks all stakeholders in education to celebrate November 11 as Shiksha Diwas.The separate section on health ‘Swasth rehne ke saral upaay’ (Simple ways of staying fit) warns against consuming alcohol, tobacco, soft drinks and smoking.It also recommends early morning walks, running, cycling, horse- riding, and swimming, deep breathing and not eating stomach full. While household chores were specifically recommended for women.The magazine emphasised the importance of having simple food that should be savored as if they were a religious offering. Some dietary recommendations include, green vegetables, germinated grains, milk, buttermilk, high-fiber flour, etc.