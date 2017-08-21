Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2017 Released on policeuniversity.ac.in

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari 2017 Admit Cards 2017 have been released by the Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur on its official website policeuniversity.ac.in. Candidates who had registered for the same can download the Admit Card from the official website by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - policeuniversity.ac.in: Click on the link "Jail Prahari Examination 2015 Admit Card Download": Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Code: Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out for future reference: http://103.35.165.232/Jail Department of Rajasthan is scheduled to conduct the written examination of Jail Prahari Recruitment from 26th August to 14th September, 2017. The Jail Prahari recruitment notification was earlier announced in 2015, but the examination got canceled. Then, in 2017 the university again issued the notification regarding the recruitment. The written examination of Jail Warder Recruitment 2015 being organized by the Sardar Patel Police Security and Judicial Justice University, will be a computer based examination (online) with three sessions on each day.Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice is a State University located at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. It was established in 2012 by the Government of Rajasthan through Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur Act, 2012. Their mission is to create an academic centre for excellence dedicated to the study, research and extension activities in the realm of Policing, Security and Criminal Justice where professionals, academicians and young citizen work together to achieve understanding, knowledge and skills required to attain the highest ideals of public service and democratic citizenship.