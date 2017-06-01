Rajasthan Judge Wrong, I Have Heard Peacock's Mating Calls: Justice Ganguli

Kolkata: It started as a debate on cow. But the burning question now seems to be whether peacocks have sex.

A day after Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chand Sharma said peacock was the national bird as it was bramhachari (celibate), former Supreme Court judge AK Ganguli said the claim was “uncalled for” and not “scientifically correct”.

“I have heard the mating calls of peacocks in Delhi’s Tuhglaq Road when I was an SC judge,” Ganguli, who has also served as the chairman of West Bengal Human Rights Commission, said.

Justice Ganguli also shot down Justice Sharma’s suggestion to make cow the national animal. “It’s his own imagination. Making the cow national animal would not mean they are protected. This is not the way to stop slaughtering of cows. A comprehensive view needs to be taken and not guided by sentiments,” he said.

Justice Sharma had suggested in his courtroom on Wednesday that cow should be made the national animal and the punishment for cow slaughter should be increased to life imprisonment.

His comments to CNN-News18 outside the court also raised eyebrows when he claimed that peacock is the national bird because it is "celibate".

“Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head.”

Justice Sharma further said that in his 140-page verdict, he has quoted all the Vedas — Rigveda, Atharvaveda, Yajurveda and Samaveda — as well as Mahabharata and Ramayana, to show the significance of the cow.

“I have cited all these holy books to show how important cow is in our ancient literature. I have even quoted the Gita. This verdict is a call of the soul and even though it is not binding on all the other states except Rajasthan, I hope other states follow this verdict,” said Justice Sharma.

Sharma’s comments fuelled social media humour with the issue trending on Twitter.