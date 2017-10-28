Rajasthan Postal Circle Recruitment 2017 notification #Rectt/2-34/2017 has been released by Postal Department of Rajasthan on its official website - www.doprajrecruitment.in.Postal Department of Rajasthan is inviting applications for filling 129 vacancies for the posts of Postman (126) and Mail Guard (3). Last date for Rajasthan Postal Circle Recruitment 2017 online application is November 27 and last date to pay the application fees is November 29. Candidates eligible and interested can apply on the official website by following the steps given below.– Visit the official website - www.doprajrecruitment.in.– Go through advertisement by clicking on 'Advertisement'– Click on 'Register'– Enter your details and submit– Click on 'Login'– Enter your application number and password (password will be DOB entered)– Enter your details and upload scanned image/ signature– Submit your application– Download fee challan and take a print out to pay feeCandidates must go through the detailed advertisement to know the eligibility guidelines in detail:http://www.doprajrecruitment.in/Post-MG exam notification - 2017.pdfApplication fees have to be paid in the nearby post office through challan printed at the time of applying.General and OBC category have to pay ₹100/- as application fee and RS 400/- as examination fees. SC/ST/PH and women candidates are exempted from examination fees and have to pay Rs 100/- as application fees.Candidates who want to apply must have qualified their Class 10th (Matric) from a recognised Board.Candidates applying for Rajasthan Postal Circle Recruitment 2017 should be of minimum 18 years and maximum 27 years.A relaxation of 5 years is given for SC/ST category and 3 years for OBC category candidates.Rajasthan Postal Circle Recruitment 2017 examination will be set for 100 marks and divided in 4 Sections carrying 25 questions each viz. General Knowledge. Mathematics. English. Regional Language (Hindi)Selection will be based entirely on the aptitude test. Qualifying marks for each category are. General or Unreserved category – 10 marks in each and 40 as aggregate. OBC – 9 marks in each and 37 as aggregate. SC/ST – 8 marks in each and 33 as aggregate