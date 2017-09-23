Rajasthan's Falahari 'Baba' Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman in Ashram

A 70-year-old self-styled godman was arrested from Alwar in Rajasthan on Saturday for allegedly raping a law student in his ashram last month.Police said that Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari Falahari Maharaj was picked up from a private hospital, where he got admitted soon after the 21-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district filed a rape complaint against him earlier this month.Aravali police station SHO Hemraj Meena said Falahari Maharaj has been sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Alwar for a medical examination. A three-member medical board has been set up for the probe against the self-styled godman.The incident had allegedly taken place at the godman’s Madhusudan ashram in Alwar on August 7 this year, Bilaspur ASP Archana Jha said. According to the FIR, parents of the woman, who studies law in Jaipur, have been followers of Falahari Maharaj for several years.On the godman’s recommendation, she interned under a senior lawyer in Delhi, for which she received a stipend of Rs 3,000. Her parents asked her to donate the stipend amount to the ashram in Alwar.When she went to the ashram on Raksha Bandhan last month, the self-proclaimed religious guru asked her to spend the night there citing the occurrence of 'grahan' (eclipse) that day.At night, he called the woman to his room and allegedly sexually assaulted her, the ASP said, quoting from the complaint. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told about it to anyone, police said.When the woman came home this month, she narrated the ordeal to her parents following which a rape complaint was lodged with the women cell. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police officer said.