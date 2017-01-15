Rajeev Singh to Take Charge as Interim CEO of Prasar Bharati

New Delhi: Rajeev Singh, Member (Finance) in Prasar Bharati Board, will take charge as interim CEO of the public broadcaster after S C Panda retires in February.

The previous CEO Jawhar Sircar had quit in October last year, a few months before his tenure was due to end, following which Panda, who is Member (Personnel), was made the acting CEO. However, Panda is also due to retire in February.

The issue of vacancies arising due to Panda's retirement was discussed in a meeting headed by Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash in Hyderabad yesterday, sources said.

"In a key decision, the public broadcaster decided that its Member Finance Rajeev Singh will take over as interim CEO, after the present incumbent S C Panda retires in February," a source told PTI.

The sources said that a need for felt for expeditious appointment of the two top posts of the CEO and well as Member (Personnel).

It is learnt that the I&B ministry had issued an advertisement for the post of Member Personnel and received several names.

The process of finding a CEO for the board which oversees the country's public broadcasters All India Radio and Doordarshan is also underway, it is learnt.

The sources also said that the Prasar Bharati Board meeting being held in Hyderabad was also unique as these meetings are generally held in Delhi itself.

"There have been no instances, at least in the recent past, of a Prasar Bharati meetings being held away from Delhi. However since the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Dance Festival, which is a mega event, is being held in Hyderabad, the city was chosen for the meeting of the board," a source said.