Rajinikanth Backs 'Mersal', Says it Has Addressed an Important Issue

Superstar Rajinikanth came out in support of Vijay-starrer 'Mersal', saying that the film addressed an important issue.In a terse Twitter message, the veteran actor did not explicitly refer to any specific issue. The film has courted controversy over its criticism of the Goods and Services Tax, which the BJP claims are incorrect references to the central taxation."Important topic addressed..... well done!!! congratulations team #mersal" Rajini said in his tweet.Diwali release "Mersal" has kicked up a row with the BJP taking exception to references on GST in the movie.BJP leaders, including Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, have been demanding that the "incorrect" references be deleted from the big-budget flick.However, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, his senior colleague P Chidambaram, DMK working president M K Stalin, veteran star Kamal Haasan and a host of Tamil cinema industry representatives had supported the film crew on the issue.The BJP had on October 20 objected to what it termed as "untruths" regarding the GST in just-released "Mersal", and wanted dialogues on the central taxation to be deleted.Actor Vishal had earlier accused Raja of advocating piracy by watching the movie online, a charge rejected by latter.(With PTI Inputs)