Rajiv Kumar Takes Charge as Financial Services Secretary

Rajiv Kumar is the New NITI Aayog Vice Chairman: All You Need to Know

: Rajiv Kumar, an IAS of 1984 batch, on Friday took charge as Financial Services Secretary.Kumar has widespread administrative experience spanning more than 30 years during which he handled key assignments, including administrative postings in his home state of Jharkhand, the finance ministry said in a statement.Prior to this, he was special secretary and establishment officer, Department of Personnel and Training.Kumar has also worked with the central government in various capacities. He was posted as joint secretary and then additional secretary, Department of Expenditure.