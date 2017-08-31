Union Skill Development Minister, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, on Thursday evening resigned from Cabinet ahead of the possible talk of reshuffle. Another minister, Sanjeev Balyan, sources say, has also put in his papers."Yes I have resigned so that I can work for the organisation," Rudy told CNN-News18.According to sources, Uma Bharati, who held the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, has also offered to resign on health grounds.Mahendra Pandey, the minister of state for human resource development, is also likely to make way as he was appointed the BJP chief in UP on Thursday.With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaving for the BRICS summit in China on Sunday, the reshuffle, sources say, is likely to take place on Saturday.Earlier today, BJP chief Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi which triggered speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle.A party leader played it down, saying Shah meets Modi regularly and also pointed out that the meeting comes a day ahead of the beginning of a three-day meeting of the RSS and its allied organisations in Vrindavan.There has been a buzz about a Cabinet reshuffle and BJP sources have indicated that it may happen soon.Amid the talk of change, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at the India Summit of Economist magazine, said he does not expect to continue holding dual charge of finance and defence for very long."At least, I hope, not very long," he replied, chuckling when asked how long he would continue to hold dual charge.Jaitley is among the ministers holding dual charge and it is said that the reshuffle may involve lessening the burdens of such ministers.Speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will likely join the Modi Cabinet after the Bihar CM dumped Mahagathbandhan to return to the NDA fold.