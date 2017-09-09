Rajnath Singh Begins Four-day J&K Visit; Will Meet CM Mufti, N.N Vohra

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who arrives on Saturday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir will meet Governor N.N. Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as well as a cross-section of people including traders and students in an attempt to find a resolution to the Kashmir problem.Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers of the Ministry were also part of the visit. The Minister will spend two days in the valley and two in the Jammu region.Rajnath Singh will first meet the Chief Minister to discuss the latest law and order situation in the state. The Home Minister will also address the state police personnel at the district police lines in Anantnag and troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force in Khanabal.According to informed sources, the Minister will review the progress of implementation of the Prime Minister's development package for the state. Delegations of people from across social, political and religious sections would call on the Home Minister in Srinagar and Jammu, they said.Singh has said his visit to the state was "with an open mind" and he "is ready to speak to everyone".The Governor will host a dinner for Rajnath Singh at the Raj Bhawan. Singh will address the media on Monday before leaving for Jammu.In Jammu, he will interact with border residents in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.Due to indiscriminate shelling and firing by Pakistan, the residents of border villages are often forced to migrate to safer places leaving their livestock, belongings, and crops unattended.The Home Minister will also address the Border Security Force troopers during his Jammu visit.