Tenant, Servant And Passport Verification Just a Click Away, Rajnath Singh Launches Digital Police Portal

: Union home minister Rajnath Singh launched a digital policing portal on Monday, making it possible to electronically apply and seek verification for tenants, domestic helps and even passports.The initiative is a follow up of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems Project (CCTNS) or the crime and criminal tracking network system.While CCTNS was envisioned as a database for police to check antecedents of criminals, the new system called digital policing also has citizen centric aspects.Following the launch, Minister of Sate for Home, Kiren Rijiju, said, "Criminals can't escape now. Historic CCTNS "Digital Police Portal" launched. Like GST is for economy, CCTNS links all India to tackle crimes."Speaking on the occasion Union Home Secretary, Rajiv Mehrishi said, “What we have launched today is essentially a backbone or a highway. More citizen centric services like passport verification can be channeled through this. Citizen can fill in details, verification can come online."Explaining how the system works a home ministry official said that a citizen needs to log in to www.digitalpolice.gov.in to complain about an accident, incident etc. The moment one logs in and complains, the nearest police station is alerted and swing into action. For tenant verification or servant verification a consent letter of the tenant or the servant has to be uploaded with other details. Delhi police has already started offering the verification services from today.Telangana police has also started using the database for passport verification. "We are in talk with chief passport officers in other state. We are trying to convince them to use a hand held devices when they go for verification so that data can be uploaded. In the next one year we are hoping to connect whole country through this system,” T V S N Prasad, Joint Secretary, MHA, said."Passport verification through this data base will bring down time lapse considerably since paper will no longer have to be physically sent from one location to next. Also police will be able to check antecedents of the applicants online," Mehrishi said.So far, 15000 out of 16000 police stations in the in the country have been linked to CCTNS with over 75 lakh FIRs in this database.As per MHA, attempts are on to build an inter-operatable criminal justice system on this database." We are trying to link this to e-prison. Eight crore documents including case diaries already uploaded. Justice Madan Lokur heads the committee in this regard. This will help the e-courts access records for quick dispensation," Mehrishi said.Putting to rest security concerns about the database, MHA said that a regular security audit by the national critical information infrastructure protection council has been ordered to prevent hacking.