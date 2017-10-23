Rajnath Singh LIVE: Centre to Begin J&K Dialogue, ex-IB Chief to Lead Talks
News18.com | October 23, 2017, 4:46 PM IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says the Centre has decided to start a “sustained” dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, with former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma appointed as the Centre’s representative.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 23, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)
With appointment of interlocutor, I hope government has finally admitted 'muscular approach' has failed in J&K.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah termed the government's move to initiate a dialogue with stakeholders a "good one" but took a swipe at the Centre, saying it had taken a "U-turn".
Abdullah also said that it was good that the government finally realised "it was a political problem".
Oct 23, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)
Dineshwar Sharma, the former IB director who will represent the governmentin the dialogue with all stakeholders in Kashmir, said that he wished to meet the expectatoions of the government and people.
Oct 23, 2017 4:27 pm (IST)
The “legitimate aspirations” of people of J&K is an interesting formulation. Who gets to decide what is legitimate? https://t.co/Qa97vrntuh
Dineshwar Sharma will initiate dialogue with elected representatives of J&K, political parties, different organisations and people, says Rajnath Singh.
Oct 23, 2017 4:14 pm (IST)
Rank of former IB Director Dineshwar Sharma will be equivalent to that of a Cabinet Secy: HM Rajnath Singh
Oct 23, 2017 4:11 pm (IST)
The outreach process will begin soon, with a special focus on the youth of Kashmir. The government representative, Mr. Dineshwar Sharma, will have all the rights to engage whatever parties he wishes to.
Oct 23, 2017 4:10 pm (IST)
The minister for home also said that the government is going to engage all political parties and stakeholders to ensure that peace is restored in the valley.
Oct 23, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)
The government is going to start a sustained dialogue and for this purpose, Former IB director, Dineshwar Sharma will lead the talks on the behalf of government. The government is going to address the legitimate apprehensions of the state populace and try to restore peace in the valley.
Oct 23, 2017 4:06 pm (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh is addressing a press conference. Referring to the unrest in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnath says that PM Modi is determined to bringing back peace to the valley.
Oct 23, 2017 3:42 pm (IST)
The minister for home, Rajnath Singh, is expected to address a press conference in a while from now. He is expected to make some important announcements.