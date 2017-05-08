DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Rajnath Singh Meets CMs of Naxal-hit States, Rejects 'Silver Bullet' Solution
File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday rejected the option of a military solution to Maoist violence, saying solving the problem with a "silver bullet" was not possible.
While the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting, their counterparts in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telnagana and Andhra Pradesh were absent. Ministers of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were also present.
ALSO READ: Nine Naxals Involved in Sukma Attack Among 19 Arrested in Chhattisgarh
Reviewing the existing strategy to deal with Maoist-related violence, Rajnath Singh said the attacks like the one in Sukma were not just a failure of intelligence, but also a failure of imagination. "We must outmanoeuvre Naxals by being more imaginative in our proposed solutions and operations," Singh said.
Criticising the leadership in Naxal-affected states, Rajnath said that a dynamic and proactive leadership is important to tackle the problem. He also proposed the idea of a unique identification number for gelatine sticks and explosive materials used by forces as well as biometrics for smart gun triggers. He said this was important to track down weapons looted by Maoists.
ALSO READ: 'Chhattisgarh Police Can Fight Naxals, Govt Will Take Call on Deploying Army'