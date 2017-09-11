Won't Go Against Sentiments of Kashmiris: Rajnath Singh on Article 35A

: Addressing the media in Srinagar, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that anxiety in Kashmir over the revocation of Article 35-A is misplaced but the Centre has no such plans.At the end of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the home minister said, "I think no real issues are left and therefore a non-issue, like the revocation of Article 35-A, is being made into an issue."Both the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had raised the issue of Article 35-A in their meeting with the home minister on Sunday. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah had told Singh that Center's ambiguity in defending Kashmir's special status with respect to Article 35-A is further alienating Kashmiris. But Rajnath Singh assured that private individuals filed a petition in the Supreme Court and the Center was not involved in it."Government of India will not do anything which is against the sentiments of Kashmiris," he said when asked if his government and his party are misleading people on the issue. However, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's absence in the press conference, where Rajnath Singh gave this assurance, raised questions.On the ground, doubts over the home minister's assurance remained. Basheer Ahmed, a taxi driver by profession, told, "Last time the home minister came here and he said pellet guns will not be used but the security forces are still using them. Now, he says Article 35-A will not be touched, who knows?"Ahmed Dar, a trader, echoed his sentiments. He said, "You don't use pellets in Haryana when they burn buses. You say Kashmir is a part of India but use different yardsticks for Kashmiris."The home minister said that he will not allow this 'crisis of credibility' to linger. "We won't allow crisis of credibility because the biggest problem is difference in words and deeds of political leaders," he said. On the specific issue of pellet guns, the home minister tried to justify the continued use of the controversial crowd control measures by pointing out that alternatives like PAVA shells are being used more now. "PAVA was introduced as an alternative to pellet guns but it was not that effective. Still, I have asked security personnel to use pellet guns as less as possible," Singh said.As a confidence building measures, the home minister announced that henceforth minors who are arrested for stone pelting will be charged under juvenile justice act and not sent to jail. "Minors, even if stone pelters should not be treated as criminals, they should be treated as juvenile. I have requested the CM to look into the issue and ensure that they are not sent to jails but counselled," he added.The union minister also announced that Centre will undertake a special drive to bring back tourists to Kashmir. "I will personally appeal to Indians and foreigners to come to Kashmir for tourism, for business. A wrong message has gone but Kashmiris are waiting to welcome you," he assured.Rajnath Singh met 55 delegations during his 3 day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and according to him situation in the border state was improving. The shoots of peace are still springing in Kashmir, Singh said before leaving for Jammu to address the concerns of the people there.