Rajnath Urges CM Mamata to Initiate Dialogue With GJM to end Darjeeling Crisis

: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday appealed to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to initiate a dialogue with the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) and other stakeholders to end the deadlock in the hills.“The Bengal state government should restore all civil supplies and also restore internet services, Cable TV and local channels. I also appeal to the people of Darjeeling to display sensitivity and also keep in mind their civic responsibilities. The problem can be resolved only through talks,” he added.On Sunday, in a meeting with GJM delegates in New Delhi, the union home minister urged GJM to call off the bandh - which has crippled the normal life for the last 60 days in Darjeeling.“The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) has called for an indefinite strike in Darjeeling hills with effect from June 12 demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland. I am concerned about the developments in Darjeeling and the loss of valuable lives and sufferings of people over the past 60 days. It pains me immensely,” Rajnath said.He said, “In a democracy, solutions are always found through restraint, mutual dialogue and within the legal ambit. We can never achieve a solution to any problem through violence.”While highlighting the strategic location of Darjeeling, he said, “We are all aware of the strategic importance of the locality and the challenges that we face in the region, and I am kept informed of the developments on a regular basis by my colleague, SS Ahluwalia (MP, Darjeeling). Keeping in mind the national interest, as well as in the interest of our Gorkha brothers and sisters, who are brave and large-hearted people and have contributed immensely to nation building, I appeal to GJM and all other stakeholders to call off the hunger strike, and also withdraw the bandh call, allowing normalcy to return to the area. It is a move that will help create an atmosphere for a solution to the current crisis.”GJM welcomed the Union Home Ministry initiative to break the ice between them and the state government for creating an atmosphere for talks.