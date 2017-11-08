GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Raju Seeks Report From DGCA on IndiGo Passenger Assault

The Director-General of Civil Aviation has been asked to submit an independent report on the incident, Raju said while stressing that such barbarous things should not happen.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2017, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raju Seeks Report From DGCA on IndiGo Passenger Assault
File photo of Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.
New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday strongly condemned the assault on a passenger by IndiGo staff and has sought an independent report from aviation regulator DGCA, saying that fisticuffs are not acceptable in a civilised society.

A video surfaced on Tuesday showing IndiGo staff assaulting a passenger at the Delhi airport. The incident happened on October 15.

"In a civilised society fisticuffs have to be condemned... action has to be taken," Raju told reporters.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation has been asked to submit an independent report on the incident, he said while stressing that such barbarous things should not happen.

Soon after the video surfaced, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha condemned the incident and has sought a report from the airline.

IndiGo on Tuesday apologised for the incident.

In the video, a passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, and then being pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

The passenger is seen fighting back and falling to the ground in the melee.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES