Rakesh Asthana, Officer Who Arrested Lalu for Fodder Scam, Appointed Special Director of CBI

: Additional Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Rakesh Asthana was on Sunday appointed the Special Director of the agency. The 1984 Gujarat-cadre IPS officer's nomination was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.Asthana was named the interim CBI director on December 2, 2016, the day then director Anil Sinha demitted the office.Asthana has held several important positions in Gujarat Police. He was also part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Gujarat government to probe the Godhra train burning case.He is currently investigating Lalu Prasad Yadav and family in a hotel deal struck during RJD chief's tenure as the railway minister in the UPA’s regime.He was Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1994 and posted in Bihar when he was entrusted with investigating the famous 'chaara ghotala'. The chargesheet was filed in 1996 and he arrested RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav a year later. Asthana was part of the fodder scam investigation till 2001.The Appointments Committee also approved the nomination of Dr. AP Maheshwari, Additional Director General (ADG) in BSF, to the rank of Special DG, BSF. Deepak Kumar Mishra, ADG in CRPF, was also elevated to the rank of Special DG, CRPF.Gurbachan Singh was appointed the Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IG).