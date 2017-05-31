Ram Mandir Live: Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Ram Lalla Shrine

Event Highlights
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Ram Lalla shrine during his first visit to Ayodhya as CM as Mandir politics got a renewed push after framing of conspiracy charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.
Stay tuned for live updates:
UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on the banks of River Saryu, in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/IWKSVIYq7G— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2017
Yogi Adityanath has now left Ram Janambhoomi temple. From here he will go to banks of river Sarayu and then to Awadh University for a review meeting with officials, where he is also expected to meet BJP workers. Later in the afternoon, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, he will attend the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das after which he would be making a public address
RECAP | Charges were framed by the special CBI court in the Babri Masjid demolition charge. LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, among others charged under IPC section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) read with 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153A, 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Hanumangarhi temple, in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/J0OGOlRxfU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2017
RECAP | Last week, speaking at News18 Network’s gala event 'UP Rising' in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath had calling for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya within the realm of the Constitution. “Indian Muslims’ ancestors were neither Babur nor Aurangzeb… I appeal to all Muslims to welcome good things... Historic wrongs must be corrected for a united and better India,” Yogi had said.
The BJP's Hindutva faces have reinvigorated their pitch for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This comes a day after the framing of charges in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow. The court had ordered framing of criminal conspiracy charges against BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, among others
