Ram Mandir Live: Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Ram Lalla Shrine

News18.com | May 31, 2017, 10:51 AM IST
Event Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Ram Lalla shrine during his first visit to Ayodhya as CM as Mandir politics got a renewed push after framing of conspiracy charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 31, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

May 31, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath has now left Ram Janambhoomi temple. From here he will go to banks of river Sarayu and then to Awadh University for a review meeting with officials, where he is also expected to meet BJP workers. Later in the afternoon, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, he will attend the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das after which he would be making a public address


May 31, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath reaches Ram Lalla shrine to offer prayers


May 31, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath now going towards Ram Janmabhoomi 


May 31, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Yogi to Pray at Ram Lalla Shrine Today as Mandir Pitch Gets Renewed Push
May 31, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

RECAP |  Charges were framed by the special CBI court in the Babri Masjid demolition charge. LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, among others charged under IPC section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) read with 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153A, 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief)


May 31, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

May 31, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

RECAP | LK Advani, MM Joshi and other leaders met UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition case framing of charges. Adityanath travelled to Advani's VVIP guestose and met with those present there. A team of lawyers were also privy to the meeting.


May 31, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

RECAP | "I do not consider myself to be a criminal as I participated in it with my full effort. The case is related to god, my expectation is also from the god," says Uma Bharti


May 31, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

RECAP | "There was no conspiracy behind the Babri Masjid demolition. It was a natural reaction. The case should not be filed against us, rather it should be against Mulayam Singh. The beliefs of crores of people are connected to this," said BJP's Vinay Katiyar


May 31, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Faizabad. Meanwhile, crowds outside Hanumangarhi temple are shouting slogans.


May 31, 2017 9:18 am (IST)

RECAP | Last week, speaking at News18 Network’s gala event 'UP Rising' in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath had calling for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya within the realm of the Constitution. “Indian Muslims’ ancestors were neither Babur nor Aurangzeb… I appeal to all Muslims to welcome good things... Historic wrongs must be corrected for a united and better India,” Yogi had said.


May 31, 2017 9:00 am (IST)
 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to reach Faizabad at noon where he will attend some official events, including a review meeting on the law and order situation, before proceeding to Ayodhya at 4:30pm


May 31, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the Janmotsav Sthal, considered to be the birthplace of Ram, in Ayodhya on Wednesday and offer prayers at the Ram Lalla shrine


May 31, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

The BJP's Hindutva faces have reinvigorated their pitch for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This comes a day after the framing of charges in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow. The court had ordered framing of criminal conspiracy charges against BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, among others


