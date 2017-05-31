Ram Mandir Live: Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Ram Lalla Shrine

May 31, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

Yogi Adityanath has now left Ram Janambhoomi temple. From here he will go to banks of river Sarayu and then to Awadh University for a review meeting with officials, where he is also expected to meet BJP workers. Later in the afternoon, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, he will attend the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das after which he would be making a public address