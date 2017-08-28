Ram Rahim Sentencing LIVE: Shoot at Sight Order in Rohtak Ahead of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Hearing

Event Highlights
RECAP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Haryana. Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat’ address said, “Violence in the name of faith in unacceptable. Everyone in the country must abide by the law.” The PM asserted that any person or group taking law in own hands will not be spared.
CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, his reader, and writer will be travelling in a chopper and will reach Rohtak jail at 2 pm today, to decide the quantum of punishment for rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Arguments for the punishment will take place for 1 to 1.5 hours. As the victim was a minor at the time, minimum sentence that will be granted is 10 years in jail but Ram Rahim's lawyer will plead for lower sentence on account of his work including getting young girls married without a dowry. However, CBI counsel will ask for strictest and exemplary punishment. Police officials will not be in the courtroom.
A special investigation team has been set up to examine the substance recovered from a fire tender which was part of the motorcade of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, police said today. A number of vehicles belonging to the sect head, including the fire tender, were impounded by the police on Friday. "There were two large tanks in the fire engine. A foul smell was emanating from the tanks. We have sent the substance recovered from the tanks to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory," Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh said.
Haryana's intelligence agency cautioned on Sunday that violence may erupt in the state on Monday after the quantum of sentence is pronounced against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. "It has been reported by IG/ CID that the situation is tense and violence may again continue for several days, especially on August 28, when the quantum of punishment will be announced," an official statement quoting Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Ram Niwas. To ensure that there is no repeat of the violence that erupted in Panchkula last week, all routes to the Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where the self-styled godman has been lodged, have been sealed. As many as 103 'Nam Charcha Ghars' (congregation centers) of the Dera in the state have been "sanitised". The process to sanitise Dera's headquarters in Sirsa will be undertaken on Monday.
Ahead of the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, security checks are being conducted in Haryana's Panchkula, which had witnessed 32 deaths after the sect chief’s conviction in a rape case.
Security checks conducted in #Haryana's Panchkula, had witnessed 32 deaths in violence after #RamRahimSingh's conviction (early morning pix) pic.twitter.com/emdEVVBoua— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017
Two key Dera Sach Sauda functionaries have been booked for sedition on the basis of a news report, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said. Addressing a press conference here, the top cop said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the state police to verify the report carried by a Hindi daily regarding alleged instigation of Dera supporters by its five leaders. "A FIR has been lodged in Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against two key functionaries of the Dera, namely Aditya Insan and Dhiman Insaan. The duo has been booked for sedition," he said.
At least 32 people have been killed and more than 350 injured as Panchkula turned into a virtual warzone after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape by a CBI court on Friday.
The exodus of Dera Sacha Sauda followers from the sect's headquarters in Sirsa, began on Saturday and continued till Sunday, with the district administration providing buses to facilitate their departure. A day before the sentencing of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, the Haryana Roadways deployed over 50 buses for transporting the followers. Women and children, who were also inside the sect's headquarters, are leaving for their homes. District authorities are hopeful that no untoward incident would take place after pronouncement of the quantum of punishment since the followers are vacating the premises.
"Multi-layer security arrangements are in place. We have made special arrangments for the media as well. The shoot at sight orders means that if people do not respond to the warning, then we'll take strict action. All sensitive areas are under the shoot on sight order. 23 paramilitary forces are in action and if people need to be shot down — they will be," said Rohtak IG Navdeep Singh to CNN-News18.
The Delhi Police today dismissed rumours, reports of schools in the national capital being shut in view of the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Social media was abuzz with rumours that the police has instructed schools to remain closed as it anticipates violence. However, Madhur Verma, the Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer, refuted such reports. "Schools will remain open. There are no instructions from Delhi Police to close them. Social media rumors should not be believed (sic)," Verma posted on Twitter.
In the town of Sirsa, home to the sprawling headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, shops owned by followers of the sect's flamboyant head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh run a separate monetary system to tender change to customers. Located in and around Dera premises, these shops have the word 'Sach' (truth) prefixed to their respective names and give out plastic 'coins' or tokens of Rs 10 and Rs 5 to customers if they are unable to tender change in Indian currency. These coins, engraved with the words 'Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera hi Asara, Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa', can then be used by the customer to buy items at the 'Sach' shops later. In case a shopkeeper does not have any change at his disposal if a customer pays Rs 100 for an item that costs Rs 70, the latter may have to make do with three plastic tokens of Rs 10 value each.
CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, who convicted the self-styled godman for rape and criminal intimidation on Friday, will fly down to the Rohtak jail on Monday to pronounce the prison term and fine.
Yesterday, a lady supporter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was arrested near the Rohtak jail and asked to meet the self-styled godman. Despite the police trying to convince her that she couldn't, the supporter refused to leave. The police then had to arrest the lady, as they saw no other option.
RECAP | The seven security personnel of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had allegedly got into a scuffle with the Haryana police when the Dera chief was being taken to the Western Command, from where he was to be taken to the Rohtak jail in a chopper. However, the securitymen of the Dera chief were overpowered by the policemen. They were produced before the court on Saturday which sent them to a seven-day police remand. The Haryana police personnel, who were arrested, were in the ranks of sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, head constable and constable.
RECAP | Sedition and attempt to murder charges were slapped against seven persons, including five Haryana Police personnel, who were part of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's security paraphernalia when he had arrived at Panchkula to appear in a CBI court on August 25. The seven security personnel of the Dera chief had allegedly tried to free him when the self-styled godman was brought outside the Panchkula Court complex on Friday, after the special CBI court convicted him in a 15-year-old rape case.
With heavy deployment of Haryana police at every nook and corner, media vehicles have been diverted from the route to New District Jail in Rohtak, where where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in. Security forces have set up barricades just over a kilometre away from the prison here. One of the police officials told News18 that the prison was at a distance of 1200 metres from the barricade where all the vehicles have been stopped. Usually it takes about two and a half hours to reach Sunaria from Delhi, but with police patrolling every junction after Mundka, one gets easy access to the jail road only if travelling with proper documents.
If there are any cases of self-immolation or suicides of a self-immolating person throwing himself or herself on to the police or paramilitary forces, Rohtak District collector Atul Kumar told News18,
Outside the Rohtak Jail, where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in, the roads leading to it are enveloped in a security blanket. There are two roads which lead to the New District Jail, which now houses Ram Rahim. One from the side of Baba Mahantsangh College and the other from Sunariya village. If one comes to the city from Delhi, they would encounter the sole sugarcane juice vendor on the highway. Satish has been working here for two years and is from Jind. When asked where Sunaria jail is, he says with an unfazed expression, “Wohi na jahan Babaji ko raka hai? Seedhey mud jao, par koi jaa nahi payega (that place where the godman has been kept? Go straight and take a turn, but they won't allow anyone to enter).”
Ahead of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s sentencing at Rohtak Jail on Monday, the district administration has warned that miscreants attempting to create trouble may face tough action, including police firing. If there are any cases of self-immolation or suicides or a self-immolating person throwing himself or herself on to the police or paramilitary forces, Rohtak District collector Atul Kumar told News18, "We will not be left with any other option but shoot". Kumar, however, added that police will not be "reluctant to open fire but will resort to it only in the rarest of rare cases".
“A special courtroom has been set up on the instructions of the high court within the jail and proceedings will be carried out there, which are expected to be conducted at around 2:30 in the afternoon on Monday,” IG (Rohtak Range) Navdeep Singh Virk said. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by the CBI court in Panchkula on Friday in the 15-year-old rape case. After his conviction, his followers went berserk in Panchkula and Sirsa. In the violence and arson that ensued, 38 people lost their lives while over 260 were injured.
A special courtroom has been set up in the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged since his conviction. Special CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, who delivered the guilty verdict in the 2002 rape case against the Dera chief on Friday, will be flown in by a special helicopter for the sentencing. The helicopter will land on the helipad near the jail on the outskirts of the Rohtak city, IG (Rohtak Range), Navdeep Singh Virk said.
A special CBI court, which pronounced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in a rape case filed in 2002, will announce the quantum of punishment against him today at 2:30 pm. The police have left no stone unturned to ensure no mischief is created in and around the Rohtak Jail, where the hearing for the sentencing will take place.
