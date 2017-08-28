Ram Rahim Sentencing LIVE: Shoot at Sight Order in Rohtak Ahead of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief's Hearing

Aug 28, 2017 9:18 am (IST)

Haryana's intelligence agency cautioned on Sunday that violence may erupt in the state on Monday after the quantum of sentence is pronounced against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. "It has been reported by IG/ CID that the situation is tense and violence may again continue for several days, especially on August 28, when the quantum of punishment will be announced," an official statement quoting Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Ram Niwas. To ensure that there is no repeat of the violence that erupted in Panchkula last week, all routes to the Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where the self-styled godman has been lodged, have been sealed. As many as 103 'Nam Charcha Ghars' (congregation centers) of the Dera in the state have been "sanitised". The process to sanitise Dera's headquarters in Sirsa will be undertaken on Monday.