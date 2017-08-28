Ram Rahim Sentencing LIVE: CBI to Seek Life Term for Dera Sacha Sauda Chief

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
CLICK TO READ | Police Start Cutting to Size Rape Convict Ram Rahim's Fleet of Luxury Cars
According to source, of the 302 cars that accompanied Ram Rahim, 29 vehicles, most of them luxury SUVs, have been impounded by Haryana police and 20 followers of the godman have been arrested.
When Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh entered the CBI court at Panchkula 302 vehicles followed him into the court. That's over 15 times the size of Indian President's cavalcade. And now, thanks to the police department, the rapist godman's cavalcade is being cut down to size. According to sources, of the 302 cars that accompanied Ram Rahim, 29 vehicles, most of them luxury SUVs, have been impounded by Haryana police and 20 followers of the godman have been arrested. "These vehicles entered through Saketri village on the evening of August 25. The local residents, including RWA president Davinder Mahajan, alerted the police, which led to the recovery of these vehicles," Panchkula police commissioner AS Chawla told News 18.
Among the vehicles in Rahim's motorcade was a fire engine that police suspects contained a chemical substance and could have been used as a deadly weapon to spread violence. 'Dera Sacha Sauda' was found written on the fire engine. The police have kept the impounded vehicle. A local police investigative team is also trying to find how a fire engine, loaded with petrol, became part of Rahim's motorcade. The vehicles and fire engine have been kept at Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) police station, Panchkula. Police have also made some very dangerous and intriguing recoveries from the cars impounded from the godman's cavalcade. Among the recoveries include weapons - pistols, country-made pistols, other sophisticated weapons, iron rods, sticks, wireless sets - and intriguingly - women's under wear.
CLICK TO READ | In Self-styled Godman's Area, a Separate Monetary System
The coins, engraved with the words 'Dhan Dhan Satguru Tera hi Asara, Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa', are being used by the customer to buy items at the 'Sach' shops later.
The second Dera Sacha Sauda supporter can be heard administering the first to ask all the parents to "tell their kids that they had also joined this large congregation of their own accord". The arrangements for a langar (community eating) were also made, and the supporter guided his associate to "hide things and don't show it to anyone" and "use it when needed".
A day after violence ripped through Panchkula and Sirsa, killing 36 people, CNN-News18 accessed audio tapes of two Dera Sacha Sauda supporters, suggesting they were well-prepared to create panic and chaos, anticipating the CBI verdict against the self-styled godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. One of the Dera supporters asked another not to take the name of Baba (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) while he listed out an array of things to do, including the attack. "Should we attack or not?" asked the second supporter, to which the first one responded positively, but with a caveat. "You have to attack, but if a reporter asks, you have to say that you have come here of your own volition."
Haryana Attorney-General Baldev Raj Mahajan will today give a detailed report to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the losses incurred in the districts following supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ransacking parts of the state after the sect's head was convicted of raping a minor. This comes as the HC had ordered the government to seize properties of the Dera in order to compensate for the losses incurred.
The Home Ministry is holding a high-level meeting to discuss the law and order situation in Haryana and Punjab. NSA chief Ajit Doval, IB Chief, and Home Secretary are present in the meeting. Meanwhile, a curfew will be imposed in Punjab's Malota town from 1 pm to 7 pm today and prohibitory orders will be issued in Faridakot.
CNN-News18’s Saahil Menghani Reports | They came in trains and buses from Rajasthan, Punjab, even Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Now, 25,000 to 30,000 followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are camped inside headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, telling the state they have no way to go home. As Haryana steels itself for the quantum of sentence for the Dera chief, 200 buses of the state run Haryana Roadways sit ready at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. The state buses were brought in at 8:45 PM on Sunday to move the followers out from there in the run up to the sentence. Many of them have told the local administration they could not leave as they did not know how to, with 74 trains cancelled and hundreds of buses off the roads. The 1000-acre campus, currently a fortress, has about 25,000 to 30,000 Dera followers, a senior official confirmed to News18. Though this is a drop from the initial 1.5 lakh people gathered in Sirsa, the state buses have only managed to evacuate about 8000 people.
How will Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing likely to pan out?
How is #RamRahimSingh's sentencing likely to pan out? All the details here:
LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/8pNuiELBQ3 pic.twitter.com/yeajj1iNzv
Ahead of the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, security arrangements have been made outside Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's residence in Chandigarh to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, dozens of children have been released from Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. Primary treatment has been provided to the kids with the help of Child Protection team. The children have been shifted to an unknown location.
In a separate development, the Supreme Court has questioned the Gujarat government over the slow rape trial against Asaram Bapu. “Why this delay in the trial? Why haven't you examined the victim yet? File an affidavit telling us the progress so far,” the SC said. Asaram is accused of rape charges and the trial is pending in Gandhinagar court.
Visuals of a flag march being conducted by the police and Rapid Action Force in Barnala ahead of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing.
#Punjab: Flag march being conducted by police and Rapid Action Force in Barnala ahead of rape convict Dera Chief #RamRahimSingh's sentencing pic.twitter.com/IisHCbCReB— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017
What is likely to happen in the makeshift court inside Rohtak jail?
The Library inside Rohtak Jail has been converted into a courtroom. A chopper carrying CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, his reader, and writer will land at a helipad inside Rohtak Court at 2 pm. Arguments on the quantum of sentencing will likely last 60-90 minutes. A minimum of 10 years jail sentence is likely for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as the rape victim was a minor at the time of the incident. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s lawyer will plead for lower sentence on account of his work for the community, including cleanliness and getting young girls married without a dowry. The CBI counsel, on the other hand, will seek strictest and exemplary punishment. The order is likely to be announced between 3:30 pm and 4 pm.
Rohtak IG, Navdeep Singh told CNN-News18 that after intelligence inputs, several weapons, axes and about a 100 sticks have been found on the outskirts of Bahadurgarh in Sonipat and hidden inside a Dera Sacha Sauda ashram. Several people were taken into custody and are being interrogated currently, with search operation still on. "We are carrying out preventive actions across the state. Everything is in order," said Singh. Meanwhile, a high-level security meet is taking place in North Block before judgment on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentence.
“We want a full judicial inquiry into the violence that took place after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction. There is total lax by the government and we are picking up various reports from the media to strengthen our case,” said petitioner Ravinder Dhul, to CNN-News18’ Jyoti Kamal in Chandigarh.
RECAP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Haryana. Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat’ address said, “Violence in the name of faith in unacceptable. Everyone in the country must abide by the law.” The PM asserted that any person or group taking law in own hands will not be spared.
CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, his reader, and writer will be travelling in a chopper and will reach Rohtak jail at 2 pm today, to decide the quantum of punishment for rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Arguments for the punishment will take place for 1 to 1.5 hours. As the victim was a minor at the time, minimum sentence that will be granted is 10 years in jail but Ram Rahim's lawyer will plead for lower sentence on account of his work including getting young girls married without a dowry. However, CBI counsel will ask for strictest and exemplary punishment. Police officials will not be in the courtroom.
