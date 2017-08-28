Ram Rahim Sentencing LIVE: CBI to Seek Life Term for Dera Sacha Sauda Chief

Aug 28, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

CNN-News18’s Saahil Menghani Reports | They came in trains and buses from Rajasthan, Punjab, even Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Now, 25,000 to 30,000 followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are camped inside headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, telling the state they have no way to go home. As Haryana steels itself for the quantum of sentence for the Dera chief, 200 buses of the state run Haryana Roadways sit ready at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. The state buses were brought in at 8:45 PM on Sunday to move the followers out from there in the run up to the sentence. Many of them have told the local administration they could not leave as they did not know how to, with 74 trains cancelled and hundreds of buses off the roads. The 1000-acre campus, currently a fortress, has about 25,000 to 30,000 Dera followers, a senior official confirmed to News18. Though this is a drop from the initial 1.5 lakh people gathered in Sirsa, the state buses have only managed to evacuate about 8000 people.