Ram Vilas Paswan Stable, Doctors Keep Watch Over him in ICU

Patna: Union Minister and LJP president Ramvilas Paswan, who was admitted to the ICU of a hospital late last evening after he complained of breathlessness, is stable now, doctors attending on him said on Friday.

"Paswanji's health is stable now," Doctor Pramod Kumar, head of cardiology unit of Paras HMRI Hospital where the minister is admitted told PTI.

Kumar is among the team of doctors keeping a close watch over the 70-year-old Minister.

Doctor Sanjeev Kumar of AIIMS Patna, another member of the team treating the minister, also said that Paswan's health condition is stable now.

A team of doctors are examining him, he said.

R C Meena, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Paswan, said that a decision to shift the minister to Delhi would be taken later in the day as per recommendations of the doctors attending on him.

Ashraf Ansari, spokesman of LJP said, party workers were thronging the hospital after hearing of Paswan's health condition.

Bihar LJP president Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is brother of the minister, had said that after a complaint of breathlessness, Paswan was taken to the hospital around 8:30 PM on Thursday and admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Paswan, Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, earlier arrived on Thursday on a four-day tour of the state during which he had some political engagements in Patna, Khagaria, Begusarai and Mokamah before hosting Makarsankranti feast in Patna on January 15.

Doctor Sanjeev Kumar of AIIMS Patna had last night said that Paswan was suffering from Left Ventricular Failure caused by drop of oxygen in the body but was stable and responding to treatment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar personally talked to the doctors to enquire about the health of Paswan.

Governor Ramnath Kovind and RJD president Lalu Prasad also enquired about the health of Paswan.

Prasad, accompanied by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, who is Health Minister of Bihar, paid a visit to the Paras Hospital to see Paswan.