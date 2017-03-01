Ramjas Row: Some Trying to Get Political Mileage, Says Anupam Kher

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad began a counter protest outside the Delhi Police HQs on Wednesday seeking action against JNU students Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar over the alleged anti-India sloganeering that took place inside the campus last year.
Actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday told News agency ANI that what Gurmehar Kaur said is correct. "Nobody wants a war. Soldiers are there on the border to protect the country," he said, adding that some people were taking political mileage out of the entire episode. "Everyone knows who they are; they're laughable. Fir dusre bhi apne mann ki baat kahenge," he added.
I don't wish to be a part of any campaign and my choice should be respected, she said, adding that she has her own life. "I need to focus on my studies and complete them."
"A lot of people have supported me, but the campaign was not just about me, and I wish to withdraw myself from all of this."
She says, "I have a life to live and I request everybody to leave me alone."
Depender Pathak, JT CP Delhi police said that the various reports that have appeared in the media are in the realm of speculation and the entire case is under investigation.
Jwala Gutta comes out to support Gurmehar Kaur
Delhi University professors hold placard saying 'Save DU' (Image: Rishab/ CNN-News18)
Depender Pathak, JT CP Delhi police on Gurmehar Kaur:
We are trying to find the people who is responsible for the rape threats... We have one screen grab and we are trying to track people on social media
Pathak on DU, ABVP compliant for sedition: Police looking into the video and everything.We will take actions accordingly.
Pathak, on Kanhaiya: The case is still under investigation. The reports in media are based on speculations
Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM, Bihar speaks to CNN-News18 on the ongoing ruckus at Ramjas College:
Who is AVBP to decide who is 'national' and who an 'anti national'? Who has given them the right to do so?
Anil Vij, Haryana Minister on Gurmehar Kaur:
* Gurmehar has tried to play politics on her father's martyrdom.
* This is not right.
* People supporting Gurmehar are pro-Pakistan.
* They don't deserve to be in this nation...they should be thrown out of the country
Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt:
* I am not against Gurmehar Kaur, I respect her, she is the daughter of a Shaheed, I just have a different view
* If Pakistan did not kill our soldiers then who did?
* We were fighting a war against Pakistan weren't we?
Former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag tweets in favour of Gurmehar Kaur.
Jammu and Kashmir students come out in support for Gurmehar.....
Gurmehar Kaur was not biased... We support Gurmehar
ABVP to protest in front of Delhi Police HQ at 2:30 pm
Two ABVP member who were detained are released now. Prashant Mishra, a senior ABVP leader, and Vinayak Sharma is President of Venkateshwar College Students Association
ABVP has suspended the two students who were involved in violence on Tuesday night. There was an altercation between two ABVP and two AISA students on Tuesday.
Things are slowly returning to normal in DU colleges
Our parents are worried after protest and violence, says a DU student
ABVP has no right to suppress dissent: Kanhaiya Kumar
If I am guilty of sedition then why there is no chargesheet against yet: Kanhaiya Kumar
Courts will prove sedition, and not ABVP, says ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar
You Can't held ABVP and BJP responsible for trolling of Gurmehar: BJP leader Shaina NC
No tolerance for anti-national activities in DU, says ABVP, while Left Wing AISA claims that violence is integral to ABVP
University dosen't seem like a university nowadays. Let us study, says a DU student
Kerala: SFI to hold protest at 10 am in Trivandrum in solidarity with DU students
Delhi Police registers FIR on ABVP complaint over rape threats to DU student Gurmehar Kaur
ABVP to protest against Delhi Police at 2 PM today demanding action on alleged anti-India sloganeering on 9th February.
Classes resume at Delhi University colleges a day after protest and rallies by students protesting against violence in Ramjas College and rape threats to Gurmehar Kaur
Delhi Police on Wednesday filed an FIR on the rape threat to DU student Gurmeher Kaur. This came after DCW forwarded her complaint to Police commissioner. Gurmehar Kaur has been given security by the Delhi Police.