Ramjas Row: Some Trying to Get Political Mileage, Says Anupam Kher

Mar 1, 2017 5:14 pm (IST)

I don't wish to be a part of any campaign and my choice should be respected, she said, adding that she has her own life. "I need to focus on my studies and complete them."

"A lot of people have supported me, but the campaign was not just about me, and I wish to withdraw myself from all of this."

She says, "I have a life to live and I request everybody to leave me alone."