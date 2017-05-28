Rampur Molestation Case: Azam Khan Says Women Should Stay at Home

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan on Sunday said that women should be kept at home to prevent anything untoward from happening to them.

Khan’s statement came after a video went viral of 14 men molesting two women in Rampur district.

“After all that has happened in Bulandshahr, people should be careful. They should keep their women in their homes and women should also be careful and not roam in such places,” he said.

He also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for ‘failing’ to deal with deteriorating law and order situation in UP. “In the last few days there have been several rapes, mass rapes, murders , robberies... They've made a record. It seems that the government has sent a message to the criminals that it’s your govt, do whatever you want,” he said.

“It is not possible without government's backing. There has been a flood of such incidents since the government has changed,” he added.

Khan is no stranger to such controversies. In the past, he has made similar statements in the past. In December 2016, he was forced to make an unconditional apology by the Supreme Court after he called the Bulandshahr gang rape case of July 2016 a political conspiracy to malign the SP which was in power at that time.