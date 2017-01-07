Rape Accused Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang Arrested in Guwahati

Shillong: Meghalaya MLA Julius K Dorphang, accused of raping a minor girl twice, was arrested late Friday night in Guwahati.

The MLA has been brought to Shillong and is now at the Sadar Police Station.

The police booked him for rape under section 366 (A) of the IPC read with section 3 (a)/4 of the POCSO Act and under section 5 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA).

"We have arrested Dorphang and he was brought here. He will now face trial," East Khasi Hills district SP M Kharkrang told PTI.

The arrest came a day after a look out notice was issued and the state police sought cooperation from their counterparts in neighbouring states.

On January 4, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Dorphang, following which the manhunt began.

The alleged rape incident occurred last month when a 14-year-old girl gave a detailed statement to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights saying she was taken to many guest houses and hotels.

The girl had recorded her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, and had said that Dorphang raped her twice, once in a guest house at Motinagar and the second time in Ri Bhoi