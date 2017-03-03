Rape Accused Minister Gayatri Prajapati 'Planning to Flee Country'; Airports Alerted

New Delhi: Airports in Uttar Pradesh and the Immigration Department have been alerted by authorities amid reports that rape accused UP minister Gayatri Pajapati was planning to flee the country.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Prajapati was planning to escape the country and that all forces have been put on high alert. The Immigration Department has been told not to cooperate with him, a source added.

A Letter of Cancellation (LC) will soon be opened against him and all airports have been alerted to prevent the 49-year-old Prajapati from fleeing the country, PTI quoted an official as saying.

A letter of cancellation is a technical term used for alerting immigration authorities about any possible move by a suspect to leave the country.

Whenever passport of the suspect comes for immigration clearance at any exit point of the country, the computer screen warns the official to not let the person leave.

The Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB), guarding Uttar Pradesh's border with Nepal, has also been alerted about the possiblity of such a move by Prajapati.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday came out all guns blazing against those alleging that the CM was shielding the tainted Samajwadi Party (SP) leader.

Also Read: In a First, Dimple to Share Stage With Akhilesh, Rahul in Varanasi Tomorrow

Challenging his critics, Akhilesh said, "Anyone can come to my residence with camera and check if I was shielding anybody," adding that his "government will cooperate in every possible way and justice will be served".

Prajapati is accused in separate cases of gang rape and an attempt to rape another woman and her minor daughter. He has remained elusive and the Lucknow Police have initated steps to withdraw his 'Y' category security.

Also read: Akhilesh Yadav Junks PM Modi's Claim of ISI Role in Kanpur Train Mishap

Interestingly though, the minister was seen moving freely from one place to other in his constituency seeking votes.

The last time Prajapati was seen in public was on February 27, when he spoke to the media saying he will win with a huge margin and will work under Akhilesh once again.

The 49-year-old is facing imminent arrest following an FIR lodged against him and six of his accomplices on the apex court's order at Gautampalli police station in the state capital on February 18 under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from PTI)