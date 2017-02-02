Raped by Police, MP Tribal Women Approach NHRC, NCW

New Delhi: Almost two weeks after an NHRC report confirmed that 16 tribal women were raped and assaulted by Chhattisgarh police personnel, four tribal women from Madhya Pradesh have alleged that they were raped by police personnel in the state.

The women have approached the National Commission for Women and the National Human Rights Commission here, seeking justice.

They alleged that they were raped by the state police personnel on January 25 in Bhootia village of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress party is assisting these women and have alleged that despite repeated petitions to the state DGP, no action has been taken and there is an attempt to cover up the matter.

After much effort, an FIR was registered but against unknown persons. This despite the victims clearly mentioning that they were raped and sexually assaulted by policemen.

One of them told media personnel in Delhi that a policeman looted her house, robbing Rs 10,000 from her. He then sexually assaulted her, she said.

Villagers allege that the policemen came on the pretext of looking for some criminals. But then they dispersed all the men before looting and assaulting the women in the village.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year in August, Madhya Pradesh recorded the most rape cases in the country, 4391 cases in 2015. The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry in the matter latest incident shockingly involving none other than the keepers of law themselves.